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Rod Taylor, CHP Virtual Conference 2020
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22 views • November 21, 2020
Rod Taylor, National Leader, addressed members, officers and candidates of the Christian Heritage Party of Canada on the urgent need—after every battle—to Rest, Refresh and Resume (to be revitalized, re-focused and then to get back to work).
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TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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