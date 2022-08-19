Autonomous Communities, Autonomous Nations

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I was led down a trail yesterday with the Lord that I believe I am to share with the world. Here this word today and realize with me we are headed toward a brighter future!!! All things are possible for those who believe!
My book is almost out on print!!! Get it on audio now @ https://bornagainaskings.com
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The book I reference in this episode can be download for free here: https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/205
With your help we are reaching people from all walks of life, and soon ALL NATIONS! With your help sharing, as well as thanks to our Kingdom Awake partners, we are working together to manifest the ways of King Jesus and His Kingdom! The Kings of God are here!