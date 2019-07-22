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Sanders’ Staff Fights for $15 As He Attacks Whistleblowers
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6 views • July 22, 2019
Surprise—Bernie has to cut hours when he’s caught violating his standard for a “living wage”. Will he add self-serve kiosks next? And, a list of all the things Democrat communists hate and want to abolish
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