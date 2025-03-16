How To Spot A False Prophet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hey everyone! Welcome to my channel, Elevate to Grow! I’m Debbie, and I’m so excited to have you here. This is a space where we seek wisdom, grow spiritually, and learn how to navigate life with discernment and purpose."
If you’re passionate about personal growth, faith, and uncovering truth, you’re in the right place. Today, we will be diving into an important topic, how do you spot a false prophet?