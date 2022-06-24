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6.24.22: Roe overturned, Gun rights, LIB/Demonic SCREAMS, more PAIN COMING! GRACE + PRAY!
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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63 views • June 25, 2022


[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv


 AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/


*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/


*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv


You can listen to today's video in our audio podcast on The Patriot Light

https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/


Music

Oh Happy Day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfGDvDGE7zk


RINOS voted for Gun Control

Know your enemy

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93035


Louisiana Attorney General requested as 'special counsel' for Trump in election investigation

BATON ROUGE - https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93034


Another Child Lost To The Climate Change Pandemic, RIP 🙏https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/23329


🇦🇺 Australia Young Mother Refused A Kidney Transplant Due To The Fact She Is Unvaccinated… Left To Slowly Die For Her Safety... https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/23320


Pfizer’s CEO Is Asked If People Will Have To Take A Covid Shot Every Year: “I’m Almost Certain About It.” https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/23305


So the Supreme Court defended a voter ID law and upheld our second amendment in liberal New York on the most based and red pilled Justice Thomas' birthday? https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/26421


Supreme Court allows the carrying of firearms in public in major victory for gun rights groups https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/26420


Song with Biden singing about 30 rounds

https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/26403


Check out the date on top left of the screen. October 29, 2019. The planning of a UNIVERSAL FLU VACCINE happened before the Covid plandemic. https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/20766


⚠️A parent in Barrington, a pre-K-12 school district in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26043


Don’t mess with Kari… #ArizonaGovLake https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26099


US Olympic Swimmer Saved from Drowning by Coach During World Championship After Fainting https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93048


13 states will ban abortion almost immediately due to trigger laws at the fall of Roe V Wade. https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/25141


Pelosi:

"There's no point in saying good morning cause it certainly is not one." https://t.me/PepeMatter/10302


The most based sign today https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/25164


Dr. Clare Craig Exposes How Pfizer Rigged Their Clinical Trial for Kids So It Would Be Approved https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4834


We Outnumber Them: "If We Don't Submit, They Have No Chance" https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4819


Trump every human soul is divine

https://t.me/realKarliBonne/101432


How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY



#RoeVWade, #Roe, #Trump, #Pfizer, #DrClareCraig, #Pelosi, #Olympics #Swimmer, #Chicago, #KariLake, #ArizonaGovLake, #Scotus, #2A, #VoterID, #ClarenceThomas, #Australia, #Transplants, #Covid, #Unvaccinated, #Pandemic, #Covid, #Louisiana, #AG, #GunControl, #awk, #andweknow, #GreatReSet, #NWO, #Cabal, #keystone, #treasuremap, #liberty, #freedom, #projection101, #truth, #health, #greatawakening, #God, #Covfefe


Keywords
trumpchicagoscotus2apelosipandemicaustraliaroeunvaccinatedpfizercovidtransplantsdrclarecraigvoteridroevwadekarilakeolympics swimmerarizonagovlakeclarencethomas
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