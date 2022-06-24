6.24.22: Roe overturned, Gun rights, LIB/Demonic SCREAMS, more PAIN COMING! GRACE + PRAY!

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Music

Oh Happy Day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfGDvDGE7zk





RINOS voted for Gun Control

Know your enemy

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93035





Louisiana Attorney General requested as 'special counsel' for Trump in election investigation

BATON ROUGE - https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93034





Another Child Lost To The Climate Change Pandemic, RIP 🙏https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/23329





🇦🇺 Australia Young Mother Refused A Kidney Transplant Due To The Fact She Is Unvaccinated… Left To Slowly Die For Her Safety... https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/23320





Pfizer’s CEO Is Asked If People Will Have To Take A Covid Shot Every Year: “I’m Almost Certain About It.” https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/23305





So the Supreme Court defended a voter ID law and upheld our second amendment in liberal New York on the most based and red pilled Justice Thomas' birthday? https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/26421





Supreme Court allows the carrying of firearms in public in major victory for gun rights groups https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/26420





Song with Biden singing about 30 rounds

https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/26403





Check out the date on top left of the screen. October 29, 2019. The planning of a UNIVERSAL FLU VACCINE happened before the Covid plandemic. https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/20766





⚠️A parent in Barrington, a pre-K-12 school district in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26043





Don’t mess with Kari… #ArizonaGovLake https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26099





US Olympic Swimmer Saved from Drowning by Coach During World Championship After Fainting https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93048





13 states will ban abortion almost immediately due to trigger laws at the fall of Roe V Wade. https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/25141





Pelosi:

"There's no point in saying good morning cause it certainly is not one." https://t.me/PepeMatter/10302





The most based sign today https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/25164





Dr. Clare Craig Exposes How Pfizer Rigged Their Clinical Trial for Kids So It Would Be Approved https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4834





We Outnumber Them: "If We Don't Submit, They Have No Chance" https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4819





Trump every human soul is divine

https://t.me/realKarliBonne/101432





How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY









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