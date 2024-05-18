Create New Account
AirBnb Went from Exemplary to WOKE TRASH - here's the latest
Recharge Freedom
Published Saturday

Cancel a host and all his reservations for an statement off their platform. They are turning into a trash company I will pay more to avoid. 

#airbnb #woke #marxism 

Keywords
racismboycottconservativeswokecancellauren southernairbnbcancel culturewokenessshareholderscancel airbnb

