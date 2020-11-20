© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Seal Team 6 Seized Dominion (Scytl and Smartmatic) Servers in Frankfurt as Chris Miller Orders All US Special Ops Teams to Report to HIm
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
183 views • November 20, 2020
In this video I have edited the Giuliani Press Conference down to thirty plus minutes (playing the good parts). During the Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell Trump Save The Vote Press Conference on November 19th several revellations were made regarding the rigged election, but one question and answer caught my attention more then anything else. Near the end of the press conference a reporter asked Sidney Powell if it was true that an operation went into Frankfurt, Germany and retrieved computer servers that were handling the American incoming numbers overseas. Powell gave a serious reply when she said the answer was "Yes", the server was retrieved that she was aware of, but could not verify whether or not the 'good guy's' had it or the 'bad guy's' had it. You can be pretty sure that she knows the answer based on the smirk on Giuliani's face while she gave her answer. The end of this video I play the latest press conference by acting US Defence Secretary Chris Kelly who told a gathering in Fort Bragg on November 18th that ALL US Special Ops Teams were told to report to him personally regarding their operational assignments. I found this very interesting in the light of a possible Navy Seal Team 6 strike on that CIA headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany housing the computer software sustems that were apparently 'rigging' the US Election.
Related video:
18th November Election Update 2020
Simon Parkes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQC4OMz-Asc
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related video:
18th November Election Update 2020
Simon Parkes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQC4OMz-Asc
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.