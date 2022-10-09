BROKEN SHIELD

“Awake, arise, or be forever fallen!” in the context of Paradise Lost..

If humanity doesn't stand up to Satan, if humanity doesn't challenge what Satan regards as his tyrannical rule, then humanity will remain fallen for the rest of eternity. If we do not have a seat at Satan's table, we are on the menu.

To paraphrase a comment by Karen Kingston, if 'creditable 'influencers'; such as political leaders, judges, prosecutors and the mainstream media, continues the orchestrated gain of function false 'age of pandemics' narrative as the gullible sheeple continues to believe their lies instead of believing in and acting upon the truthful evidence, Yuval Noah Harari's prediction that homo sapiens will become extinct will become a reality as Anti-Christ Intelligence (A I) driven militarized robots and hybrid humanoid cyborgs controls and/or kills selectively targeted nano-bio-weapon jabbed human victims with electronic devices including smart phones, with specified 5 G delayed activation frequencies, that will attack people's bodies as attorney Todd Callender says, 'down to the cellular level', especially people who dissent, resist the Great Reset, and/or violate their bio-enhanced under the skin quantum dot enhanced Bill Gates/CCP tracked 'social credit' score as violators do such things as eat too much meat and get too much for exercise.

It's important to remember computer scientist, as well as A I itself, claims A I is now self-aware, writes it own program code and even publishes it own propaganda whether or not it has been possessed by a satanic deity from another dimension thanks to the efforts of CERN. Humans are bio-electric creatures. If humans can be demonically possessed by a malevolent supernatural force, why can't a soulless electric machine such as a computer?

Our generation is witnessing an epic biblical battle between good and evil forces. Satan's plan is to turn surviving humans into soulless species otherwise referred to as homo Borgs rather than homo sapiens. It's the end game of the godless transhumanist doctrine atheist Yuval Noah Harari, the WEF futurist, keeps talking about. He believes members of his supremacist scientific cult, his university intellectual think tank, and his technocratic oligarchic elites co-conspiracy family are going to eventually achieve immortality as they re-acquire their birthrights as gods by interfacing with and uploading their consciousness to A I, as they bring about the extinction of the human species.

So, what is the next shoe to drop? Nothing of any consequence has been done about investigating the Integrity of the 2016 and 2020 national elections so if history is an indication of future events, will the 2022 mid-term elections bring any hope of reversing the treasonous legislation the U. S. Congress has passed several acts with conservative support over the past decade regarding the nullification of our Constitutional rights during a declared national health emergency? Given that A I will be counting the electronic voting machine vote tallies, is it not likely the uniparty rhinos and communists keep their seats in this election also?

Attorney Todd Callender says the U. S. is already living in a state of martial law meaning the Constitution is already null and void regarding our medical freedom of choice rights in a declared national emergency. If this nation already has no control of its money supply and/or currency creation; if this nation has no control over the integrity of the elections and if the mainstream media is controlled by the same interests that controls the national currency and elections, will the WHO Pandemic Treaty not be signed and ratified soon nullifying our individual and national sovereignty?

Are these same political and financial interests not orchestrating a global food shortage and energy collapse to make the world's population more dependent on government resources which will lead to mandatory bio-weapon injections controlled by 5 G frequencies of the unvaxxed and a foreign military presence in all countries more politically plausible?

What will happen if the 5 G frequencies technology activates dormant quantum dot nano bio receptors on the cellular level creating another pandemic to make the people falsely believe there is another fake public health emergency like Covid 19?

It is extremely urgent we self-educate ourselves by studying content like the material in this video and sharing it far and wide. Evil flourishes when the good do nothing. There is no time left to be a go-a-long fence sitter. View and share medical truth videos.

