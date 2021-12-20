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EXPLOSIVE!!! Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Exposes the Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates & the Global War on Liberty
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251 views • December 20, 2021
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shares the TRUTH about The Real Anthony Fauci - Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.
Buy Robert F. Kennedy’s New Book:
The Real Anthony Fauci - Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health
https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Real-Anthony-Fauci/Robert-F-Kennedy/Children-s-Health-Defense/9781510766808
How to Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines?
Find thousands of available jobs at:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Learn how to become self-employed through franchising: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/OXIFresh/
www.TipTopK9.com
The Super-Moves That You Can Use to Influence People for Good
Why Inspired You to Write the Book?
Why Is Dr. Fauci Obsessed with Everyone Taking the COVID-19 Vaccines? The Models Are False, the PCR Tests Are False and the 100% Effective and Affordable Treatments Are Being Banned for Reasons That Are False
In the Great Reset Organization Chart - Who Is In Charge? (Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates or Doctor Fauci)
What Is the War on Democracy and Who Is Behind It?
How Many People Actually Died from COVID-19?
The Celebrity-Endorsement Moves
Example: www.DrZoellner.com
Example:
Pay for Play - Montell Jordan
Equity Move - Williams Shatner with Priceline.com & George Foreman with Fajita Express
Michael Boehm as the Fajita Express in 1994
The Product Placement Move - The Real Story Behind Jay Z's Champagne Deal - https://www.forbes.com/sites/zackomalleygreenburg/2014/11/06/why-jay-zs-champagne-news-isnt-so-new/?sh=39a0de997528
Your Performance Must Match the Branding
How to Find a Smartphone That Does Not Spy On You:
Learn More At:
Clear.CO.com
www.ClearGM.com
It's Epic!!! Eric Trump, Lance Walnau, Dr. David Martin, Comedian Jim Breuer, Dr. Zelenko, Doctor Peter McCullough, Sean Feucht, Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy & Dr. Jane Ruby join the ReAwaken America Tour!!!
Request Tickets Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Phoenix, AZ - January 14th & 15th - 28% of Tickets Remain
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - Tickets On Sale
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - Tickets On Sale
*Redmond, OR - April 1st & 2nd - Tickets On Sale
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
ReAwaken America Tour Featured / Past Speakers Include:
General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Robert F. Kennedy, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Owen Schroyer, Melissa Tate, Trump-Attorney Jenna Ellis, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines- https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions: www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org & www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
Want to Join the ReAwaken America Tour? Request Tickets At:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
Buy Robert F. Kennedy’s New Book:
The Real Anthony Fauci - Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health
https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Real-Anthony-Fauci/Robert-F-Kennedy/Children-s-Health-Defense/9781510766808
How to Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines?
Find thousands of available jobs at:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Learn how to become self-employed through franchising: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/OXIFresh/
www.TipTopK9.com
The Super-Moves That You Can Use to Influence People for Good
Why Inspired You to Write the Book?
Why Is Dr. Fauci Obsessed with Everyone Taking the COVID-19 Vaccines? The Models Are False, the PCR Tests Are False and the 100% Effective and Affordable Treatments Are Being Banned for Reasons That Are False
In the Great Reset Organization Chart - Who Is In Charge? (Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates or Doctor Fauci)
What Is the War on Democracy and Who Is Behind It?
How Many People Actually Died from COVID-19?
The Celebrity-Endorsement Moves
Example: www.DrZoellner.com
Example:
Pay for Play - Montell Jordan
Equity Move - Williams Shatner with Priceline.com & George Foreman with Fajita Express
Michael Boehm as the Fajita Express in 1994
The Product Placement Move - The Real Story Behind Jay Z's Champagne Deal - https://www.forbes.com/sites/zackomalleygreenburg/2014/11/06/why-jay-zs-champagne-news-isnt-so-new/?sh=39a0de997528
Your Performance Must Match the Branding
How to Find a Smartphone That Does Not Spy On You:
Learn More At:
Clear.CO.com
www.ClearGM.com
It's Epic!!! Eric Trump, Lance Walnau, Dr. David Martin, Comedian Jim Breuer, Dr. Zelenko, Doctor Peter McCullough, Sean Feucht, Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy & Dr. Jane Ruby join the ReAwaken America Tour!!!
Request Tickets Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Phoenix, AZ - January 14th & 15th - 28% of Tickets Remain
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - Tickets On Sale
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - Tickets On Sale
*Redmond, OR - April 1st & 2nd - Tickets On Sale
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
ReAwaken America Tour Featured / Past Speakers Include:
General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Robert F. Kennedy, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Owen Schroyer, Melissa Tate, Trump-Attorney Jenna Ellis, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines- https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions: www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org & www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
Want to Join the ReAwaken America Tour? Request Tickets At:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
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