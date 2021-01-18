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True Agenda of Communism_ How Society Is Being Taken Over By Hidden Forces
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300 views • January 18, 2021
Lenin took over Russia with 2000 Bolsheviks. Under Obama 20,000 US communists were setting the policies for the Democratic party.
How can tiny communist parties run major Western countries from behind the scenes? This is the REAL secret of communism.
#communism #Bolsheviks #Russia
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How can tiny communist parties run major Western countries from behind the scenes? This is the REAL secret of communism.
#communism #Bolsheviks #Russia
-
Subscribe for updates:http://bit.ly/CounterpunchTrevorLoudon
-
Support us👉 https://donorbox.org/counterpunch
-
Contact us: [email protected]
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Counterpun...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CounterpunchTL
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