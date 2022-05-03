Ep. 2765b - Boom Week Ahead, Teams On Standby, Waiting For The Green Light, No Sleep In DC

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There is panic in DC, the corrupt politicians are not sleeping. Boom week ahead, teams standing by waiting for the green light. The patriots planned this for the right moment, Durham, Election Fraud, Crimes against humanity all standing by, the information weapons are locked and loaded. The [DS] is trapped and they have lost their ability to function, the clock is ticking down.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.