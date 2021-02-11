THIS IS HAPPENING WHILE YOU LOOK IN THE OTHER DIRECTION

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- Vladimir Lenin
“The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings; the inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.”
- Winston Churchill
Why the New Paradigm Was Inevitable:
https://internationalman.com/articles/why-the-new-paradigm-was-inevitable/
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQZC0LDCQqk
Everything Inside Me