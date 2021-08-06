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Sheep Farm Studios: Satanic Lying Professor Lim Wei Shen, Chair COVID-19 immunisation exposed again
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40 views • August 06, 2021
[05.08.2021] Note: And how does the Satanist manipulate and indoctrinate the masses?
Ansvar:
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM - and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
1,901 views Aug 5, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
7.06K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1HsQGoB9thU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
Ansvar:
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM - and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
1,901 views Aug 5, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
7.06K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1HsQGoB9thU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
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