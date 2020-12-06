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Blackburn: Senate bill aims to hold Big Tech accountable
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81 views • December 06, 2020
Next week the Senate Judiciary Committee will consider legislation by Senator Marsha Blackburn.
It seeks to limit the so-called section 230 liability shield, which conservatives say empowers big tech companies to engage in censorship and viewpoint discrimination.
It seeks to limit the so-called section 230 liability shield, which conservatives say empowers big tech companies to engage in censorship and viewpoint discrimination.
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