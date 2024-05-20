First video of Rescue Teams arriving to the location of the Helicopter Crash Site of Iranian President Raisi

First Update after posting this: Iranian rescuers have arrived at the site of Raisi's helicopter crash, reports Tasnim.
First video of rescue teams arriving to the location of the helicopter crash site.
Rescuers are about 2 kilometers away from Raisi's helicopter. The conditions in which the aircraft is located 'cannot be called good,' reported the Iranian Red Crescent.
Meanwhile, first videos of the location appeared online.
