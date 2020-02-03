© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Calls Bernie Sanders ‘A Communist,’ Blasts Other Democrats In Super Bowl Pregame Interview
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • February 03, 2020
David Krayden February 02, 2020
Ottawa Bureau Chief
President Donald Trump called Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders “a communist” and blasted other Democrats in an interview that aired Sunday before Super Bowl LIV.
Source: https://dailycaller.com/2020/02/02/donald-trump-blasts-democrats-super-bowl-interview/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Ottawa Bureau Chief
President Donald Trump called Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders “a communist” and blasted other Democrats in an interview that aired Sunday before Super Bowl LIV.
Source: https://dailycaller.com/2020/02/02/donald-trump-blasts-democrats-super-bowl-interview/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.