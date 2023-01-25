Speaker McCarthy goes OFF on Adam Schiff in front of reporters: “No! He does NOT have a right to sit on that [Intelligence Committee]!”
You gotta love this comment from Kevin McCarthy's twitter page:
"The former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee running to a Chinese Communist Party-controlled social media app to whine (and fundraise) about @SpeakerMcCarthy rightly removing him from the Committee is just absolutely *chef’s kiss*"
