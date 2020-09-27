We are completing an Ancient Cabalist Mission

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We can't even acknowledge the calamity that has befallen mankind without being "politically incorrect," an old Communist Party term now in mainstream use. It makes us nostalgic for that brief shining moment a century ago when the mainstream media could still mention the most pressing issue of all time.
In July 1920, the staid Tory newspaper, The Morning Post published a series of 18 articles saying there has long existed, "like a canker at the heart of our civilization, a secret revolutionary sect, mainly of Judaic origin, bent on the destruction of all Christian empires, altars, and thrones." They were later published in booklet form under the title "The Cause of World Unrest" (1920) introduced by H.A.Gwynne. Nesta Webster was one of the contributors. This conspiracy now has materialized in the form of the COVID hoax. ContinueS....https://www.henrymakow.com/morning_post.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nL9l-IBvizI
Everything Inside Me