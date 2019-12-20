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Star Wars THE FALL of Skywalker On Rotten Tomatoes
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12 views • December 20, 2019
Star Wars THE FALL of Skywalker On Rotten Tomatoes
The Star Wars Disney Sequel looks like it's having some trouble with the Top WOKE movie critics.
Doomed from the start due to the Lucasfilm and Disney brand thinking about politics before the story.
Star Wars THE FALL of Skywalker On Rotten Tomatoes
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#RiseOfSkywalker #RottenTomatoes #StarWars
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The Star Wars Disney Sequel looks like it's having some trouble with the Top WOKE movie critics.
Doomed from the start due to the Lucasfilm and Disney brand thinking about politics before the story.
Star Wars THE FALL of Skywalker On Rotten Tomatoes
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Remember To Subscribe, Like, And Comment Below.
🔻🔻🔻SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE VIDEOS HERE🔻🔻🔻
SUBSCRIBE ►http://bit.ly/YTIJADSUB
SUBSCRIBE ► https://www.bitchute.com/imjustadude
SUBSCRIBE ► https://www.brighteon.com/channel/imjustadude
👍 Do you like this video? Like it & Share it with friends!
🔔 Turn on post notifications to get all my latest updates
📥 Comment below to share your thoughts!
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔻🔻🔻FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA🔻🔻🔻
GAB - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeGab
MINDS - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeMinds
BITCHUTE - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBitChute
TWITTER - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeTwitter
BRIGHTEON - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBrighteon
INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeInstagram
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🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻
▶https://www.rottentomatoes.com
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔔This Video Is Not Intended For Children🔔
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
#RiseOfSkywalker #RottenTomatoes #StarWars
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