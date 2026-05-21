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Cuba continues to prepare for a possible US attack to the best of its ability & understanding
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Cuba continues to prepare for a possible US attack to the best of its ability and understanding.
And again, in the exercises, the only relatively modern air defense system in the Cuban arsenal is the S-125-2BM.

In general, in the event of a massive US attack, these air defense systems would only have a chance of success in ambushes and when using passive channels (fortunately, there is thermal imaging). And even then, only if the enemy's reconnaissance does not detect them earlier and the enemy enters the zone of assured defeat.

After all, the initial balance of forces and geography cannot be ignored.
@Military Informant

Adding:

A US Navy aircraft carrier strike group has entered the Caribbean Sea — US Southern Command

The group includes a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, the destroyer Gridley, and the auxiliary ship Patuxent.

Shortly before this, the US brought charges against former Cuban leader Raúl Castro and others of conspiring to kill Americans.

In turn, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated that the charges against Castro have no legal basis and their purpose is to justify military aggression against the island.

Adding, yesterday Trump said this on the tarmac in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland:

The U.S. has begun preparing plans for a potential military operation in Cuba, two U.S. officials tell CBS News.

The Pentagon and Defense Intelligence Agency are analyzing how Cuba would respond to an American military attack. Intelligence analysts tracked the Universal, a sanctioned Russian-flagged oil tanker bound for Cuba, and started war-gaming the consequences of a U.S. strike on the Caribbean island.

CBS reports these intelligence forecasts attempt to show "not only the immediate consequences of an American action, but the chain of reactions that may follow."

Raúl Castro has been indicted by the U.S. Trump addressed it earlier today:

"We have Cuba on our mind, very important. A lot of problems for a lot of years..."

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