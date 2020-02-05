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More scientific proof that IQ is in hereditary - Jews lie for their Survival
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13 views • February 05, 2020
I look at recent scientific evidence to see what scientists know about IQ. The Liberals/Jews and other scum like to pretend that IQ is NOT hereditary. They try by any means to misdirect whites away from this direction. But what does Science say exactly? Scientists have suspected for long that IQ is mainly hereditary. But if you believe things are hereditary, then you're heading down the path of "Scientific Racism" which is something Liberal/Jews do NOT like! According to science between 50%-80% of your IQ comes from your parents. But don't be fooled by the 50% part. In reality about 65% of your IQ comes from your parents. Here are the relevant links:- https://medicalxpress.com/news/2012-10-intelligence-genes.html#nRlv https://www.ed.ac.uk/news/2018/hundreds-of-genes-linked-to-intelligence-in-global https://medicalxpress.com/news/2018-03-hundreds-genes-linked-intelligence-global.html The full scientific article in NATURE: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41380-017-0001-5
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