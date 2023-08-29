X22 Report - Ep 3145b - Covid, War, Declas, Obama’s EO Will Be Used Against Him, [DS] Death Spiral

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
The [DS] is under the control of the patriots, Trump has amplified the
[DS] system and the people can now see it. The crimes are coming out and
it shows that Trump was telling the truth and these criminals
continually lied. The [DS] will try to use war, covid, but declas will
stop them in their tracks. Obama is coming into focus and his EO will be
used against him. Once it is all exposed and people are brought to the
precipice you will see the [DS] death spiral.
