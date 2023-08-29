Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep 3145b - Covid, War, Declas, Obama’s EO Will Be Used Against Him, [DS] Death Spiral
X22 Report
The [DS] is under the control of the patriots,  Trump has amplified the [DS] system and the people can now see it. The crimes are coming out and it shows that Trump was telling the truth and these criminals continually lied. The [DS] will try to use war, covid, but declas will stop them in their tracks. Obama is coming into focus and his EO will be used against him. Once it is all exposed and people are brought to the precipice you will see the [DS] death spiral. 

