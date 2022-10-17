Dr Naomi Wolf Says She Was 'Denounced' After Linking Women's Health Problems With Covid Jab In 2020 (mirrored)

Mirrored from Brighteon channel Vigilent Citizen at:-
MIRRORED from GBNews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wdQ3qCGN7s
Oct 4, 2022
Dr Naomi Wolf joins Mark Steyn to discuss being ridiculed after linking problems with women's health with the Covid jab in 2020.
