Amal Al-Bayouk, a 7-year-old girl, is battling death due to severe malnutrition
7-year-old Amal Biok suffers from acute malnutrition that led to her weight loss from 20 kg to only 11 kg, although she did not suffer from any previous diseases.
Her health condition is described as extremely critical, and doctors at Nasser Hospital in Khanyounes are unable to provide the necessary treatment due to the acute shortage of facilities, amid the escalating humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.
Source @Real World News
