The War On Christians Is Real

America was once a rock of morality. Yes we had a slew of cultural problems. But overall, Americans respected the moral and ethical livelihood of their fellow citizens. The rot from the CIA media industrial complex, social media, and the internet have removed the soul of our nation. Now, the demons of this slow moving movement are coming for Christianity itself. We are in a full fledged battle between Good and Evil. Choose your side.