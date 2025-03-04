Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (4 March 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces' units defeated formations of one motorised infantry brigade and one territorial defence brigade of the AFU near Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 45 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades close to Karpovka, Katerinovka, Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Shiykovka, and Kamenka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 255 troops, four motor vehicles, and one Western-made field artillery gun. Three electronic warfare stations were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on four mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, and one motorised infantry brigade near Shevchenko, Verkhnekamenskoye, Pleshcheyevka, Seversk, Konstantinovka, Serebryanka, and Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 265 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. Russian troops hit formations of four mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one assault brigade, and one airborne brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, and two National Guard brigades near Dimitrov, Novopavlovka, Andreyevka, Udachnoye, Yelizavetovka, Krasnoarmeysk, and Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 595 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and five pickup trucks. Two artillery guns were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops launched an attack on formations of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades close to Otradnoye, Komar, Privolnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses were up to 185 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, ten motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, and two territorial defence brigades close to Sadovoye, Mikhailovka (Kherson region), and Malye Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses were up to 60 troops, two motor vehicles, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition depots as well as manpower and hardware clusters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 142 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down one U.S.-made JDAM aerial guided bomb and 93 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 656 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 45,267 unmanned aerial vehicles, 600 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,977 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,523 MLRS combat vehicles, 22,224 field artillery guns and mortars, and 32,432 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry