WHOA! Watch These Sanders Supporters REVEAL Just How Much They Despise Biden!

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Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports, Bernie Sanders supporters in New Hampshire were asked which Dem candidate would be the hardest for them to support if Bernie doesn’t win the nomination.
See the report here:
https://youtu.be/HTY9GENZ_48
Read More/Source/Credit/FairUse:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
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