© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Apr 20, 2026
Despite recent setbacks, the WHO is still alive and kicking and seeking to impose their global biosecurity agenda on the world. So, what should we do about it? Today on Solutions Watch, James talks to members of the International Health Reform Project about their new report on The Right to Health Sovereignty and lays out his own thoughts about health sovereignty and how to achieve it.
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/declaring-health-sovereignty/
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.