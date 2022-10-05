CDC Forced to Turn Over V-SAFE COVID "Vaccine" Data – Reveals Massive # of Injuries

It
took 463 days, two lawsuits, and multiple appeals for the CDC to finally turn over the damning V-safe
data to attorney Aaron Siri.
“Of the 10 million users within V-safe, 7.7% of them had to seek medical care after vaccination. That is an incredibly high percentage, it appears to me,” Siri said.
Fox host Trace Gallagher: “7.7 required medical care, talking about emergency rooms, hospitalizations. And on top of that, another 2.5 million, we’re talking 25% missed work or school or had bad reactions to the vaccine.”
Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN): https://www.icandecide.org/
Oct 4, 2022) ‘Fox News @ Night.’: https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313218294112
