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Meet Jim Renacci & Josh Mandel 4-12-2022 with RTLACO
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291 views • April 19, 2022
Meet Ohio Gubernatorial candidate, Jim Renacci and Ohio Senatorial candidate, Josh Mandel in this exclusive "Meet the Candidate" online forum from April 12, 2022. Every Ohio pro-life voter must see this and register for upcoming events through May 1, 2022. This topic covers their platforms on abortion. For more information on the Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio go to rtlao.org.
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