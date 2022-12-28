Kerry and Nino 12.27.22

Frens, I felt this was a good exchange between Kerry and Nino. They both brought up good points. Kerry Resonates with me just about on everything she says. Nino to me made an excellent point in that, the white hats have only one shot at this. And the fact this is their 3rd go at taking down the Cabal. They have to get it right this time and they can't screw it up. Point made and taken.

I'm no different than any of you. We know the good guys win. We know everything we need to know. It was over before it started. As far as I can see things, it looks like the Summer Tribunals are going to be it. Anything besides that is diversions.

In videos I have posted, we were told SCOTUS invalidated the 2020 elections as soon as Congress and Pence certified it as good. SCOTUS is a compromised entity, save for Justice Thomas. We know this. Out of the blue, SCOTUS reversed Roe V. Wade. That didn't happen by chance. Why would SCOTUS go back and re-look at Roe V. Wade, in the first place since they are Deep State controlled? They wouldn't.

Juan said they have 2,000-3,000 cases a year to look at. And they take on only a handful. Why did they take on the Bruson case and tell the Brunson Bros. to get it to them a.s.a.p.? Why even consider it? Because white hats are in control.

Kerry is right about the national emergency part, imho. If it's a national security issue, they should've addressed it immediately, right? i mean, if your house is on fire, would it be OK if the fire department shows up at your house on Jan. 6th?

Anyway, as far as I can tell, this doesn't end until the DUMBs are cleared and all the children are saved. That's the only thing which seems to fit. Until such time, I don't feel we will see the end to this ongoing nightmare.

I feel Juan and white hats are stalling for time until the mission is fully accomplished. Remember, the children are why everything is being done.

It has to be this way. We are NOT privy to why it is being done as it is. Why would they tell the enemy their plans? They won't.

All I can say is, the boss isn't always right, but the boss is always the boss.

We got a clue from my recent postings that President Trump has to stay distanced from Musk and DeSantis for what is to come. I agree on this point.

My time horizon is set to the summer tribunals. If it happens sooner then great. But I think for it to happen sooner is unrealistic based on the past.

Lastly, I feel the normies/sheep will never wake up. That's what the EBS is for, right? Hang tight. Aloha, harrier