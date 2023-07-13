Glenn RESPONDS to MSM 'fact check' Will elites allow you to EAT MEAT in 2030?

Glenn Beck





July 12, 2023





AFP Fact Check recently claimed Glenn was "mislead[ing]" his audience by saying that "your family will eat zero amounts of meat and zero amounts of dairy" by 2030 if the World Economic Forum gets its way. The mainstream media organization insisted that this is false because the goal Glenn cited — which came from a report tied to the mayors of dozens of the world's biggest cities — was just an "ambitious target," not an actual policy recommendation. Plus, the World Economic Forum doesn't have any real power, does it?! Glenn responds to this "fact check" point by point ...





