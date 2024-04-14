Create New Account
God or Money - Christian Music
Not Serving two Masters
This is a Christian song called God or Money?  It's about a question we all need to be asking ourselves: Who do we serve? Jesus was clear that there are only two options. So what will it be: God or money? The choice is yours!

Keywords
godjesusmoneygreed

