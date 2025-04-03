BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - The Making of Modern Zionism: The Intellectual Origins of the Jewish State by Shlomo Avineri
532 views • 4 weeks ago

This podcast delves into the intellectual origins of Zionism, exploring how historian Shlomo Avineri, in his book "The Making of Modern Zionism: The Intellectual Origins of the Jewish State," unravels the complex and paradoxical evolution of the movement from a spiritual yearning to a political force for Jewish self-determination in the 19th century, shaped by historical, cultural and intellectual currents.


Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
