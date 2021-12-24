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12/22/2021 Miles Guo: The CCP negotiators took turns to threaten Peng Shuai in the name of the state and threatened to turn her into a mental patient under the guise of caring for her physical and mental health; Xi Jinping, Han Zheng, and Li Zhanshu met Peng Shuai at the Jade Spring Hill and demanded her to lie to the whole world!