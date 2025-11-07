Taxation Without Representation: Exposing Washington’s Corrupt Community Reinvestment Scheme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Washington State’s Community Reinvestment Program was sold as an effort to uplift communities affected by the war on drugs — but evidence now suggests it has become a taxpayer-funded slush fund benefiting insiders, nonprofit operators, and politically connected individuals. While struggling citizens of every background face soaring housing costs and record taxes, select recipients tied to the organizations distributing the funds have walked away with six-figure down payment assistance, debt payoffs, and even multimillion-dollar real estate gains. This report calls for accountability, transparency, and the end of taxpayer exploitation in the name of “equity.”
