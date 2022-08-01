False Prophet or True? Joseph Z

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August 1, 2022 - Why are we drawn to watching YouTube prophets? How can you tell if a prophet is speaking for God? Let's take a look at Joseph Z and his prophecy about 3 upcoming earthquakes. We can break down his and others' messages to tell if they're true or false, and determine if we should be listening.
his prophecy video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iW-d3FDdmSU
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/browse/significant.php?year=2022#sigdef
https://overviewbible.com/how-did-the-apostles-die/