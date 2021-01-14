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CHP Talks: Freedom of Speech and Defending Freedom in the Courts
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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44 views • January 14, 2021
January 14, 2021: Jim Enos (CHP Ontario President, CEO of CHP Hamilton Mountain and Pres. of the Hamilton-Wentworth Family Action Council) speaks with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel on the attempted censorship by the City of Guelph of three messages scheduled to be displayed by Guelph and Area Right to Life society on city buses. CHP Canada is seeking intervenor status in this judicial review and is currently accepting pledges to cover our legal costs. To make a pledge, contact us at: [email protected]

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
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Keywords
free speechprolifecanadajusticepro-lifehuman rightschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorcourt caseprebornpeter vogelcanadian politicshuman lifepre-bornguelph and area right to life
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy