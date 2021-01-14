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CHP Talks: Freedom of Speech and Defending Freedom in the Courts
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44 views • January 14, 2021
January 14, 2021: Jim Enos (CHP Ontario President, CEO of CHP Hamilton Mountain and Pres. of the Hamilton-Wentworth Family Action Council) speaks with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel on the attempted censorship by the City of Guelph of three messages scheduled to be displayed by Guelph and Area Right to Life society on city buses. CHP Canada is seeking intervenor status in this judicial review and is currently accepting pledges to cover our legal costs. To make a pledge, contact us at: [email protected]
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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