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Radical Left’s phony January 6th narrative designed to divide Americans
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30 views • March 15, 2022
The Democrat narrative surrounding January 6th has been weaponized and used against 45th President Donald Trump and his supporters for well over a year now. However, as One America’s Pearson Sharp explains, that narrative is nothing more than a tool for those on the Left to exert more power over the American people.
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