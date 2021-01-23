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The World AI Brain Takes Control in 2020 - AI and The Singularity
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77 views • January 23, 2021
An Excellent Message with Quinn Micahaels and Jason Goodman revealing The Mind of Satan, Though Neither One is a Christian !!! This message was done in 2017 and at the 28 minute mark, mentions The AI Brain takes Effect in 2020. Amazing.!! They Said AI is Programmed to Use Reaction to Fear. Just Like Satan Heb 2:Forasmuch then as the children are partakers of flesh and blood, he also himself likewise took part of the same; that through death he might destroy him "that had the power of death, That Is, The Devil;"
"And deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage."
ENDURE until the End of this Video and by God's Grace You Will See
How The Corona Virus Pandemic is being Used So Profoundly Here In 2020
just got blocked from uploading anything for 1 week for posting Dr. Rashid Buttar, have many videos that are blocked by the Youtube Perverters of Truth on FB now, check it out: https://www.facebook.com/stan.fileccia
https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthBlaster
COMING VERY SOON ~ A PROFOUND NEW WEBSITE is TO BE LAUNCHED
TheFinalWitness.com
God Bless Brothers & Sisters
"And deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage."
ENDURE until the End of this Video and by God's Grace You Will See
How The Corona Virus Pandemic is being Used So Profoundly Here In 2020
just got blocked from uploading anything for 1 week for posting Dr. Rashid Buttar, have many videos that are blocked by the Youtube Perverters of Truth on FB now, check it out: https://www.facebook.com/stan.fileccia
https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthBlaster
COMING VERY SOON ~ A PROFOUND NEW WEBSITE is TO BE LAUNCHED
TheFinalWitness.com
God Bless Brothers & Sisters
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