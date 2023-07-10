136--Dump Google

Google censors what you see by manipulating search results. Gmail decides which emails will go into your spam folder, sometimes even when you have marked them as not spam. Your Android phone tracks everywhere you go. Google Analytics follows you across the web and tracks what sites you visit. If you are a religious Google employee of the Christian faith, Google literally thinks you are insane.

https://mojeek.com is a much better choice for an unbiased search engine

#dumpGoogle

