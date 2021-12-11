© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
**GRAPHENE OXIDE LINK TO 5G IS A DIRECT ENERGY WEAPON DESIGNED FOR CONTROL **
Follow
2
Share
Report
152 views • December 11, 2021
** Particle Physicist Believes 5G is a Directed Energy Weapon Designed for Control
- The Liberty Beacon, Phillip Schneider – 03/Apr/2020
- Article & Video: https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/particle-physicist-believes-5g-is-a-directed-energy-weapon-designed-for-control/
- Youtube: https://youtu.be/zvQ3Eb2j2jw
-- Physicist Dr. Katherine Horton believes that not only is 5G toxic to your health, but it’s also a high-tech weapon of mass destruction that could be used to kill unwanted dissidents without leaving a trace.
Horton has a PhD in particle physics from Oxford University and has worked on some of the most interesting and dangerous projects in the world, including the famous Hadron Collider (CERN) in Genova Switzerland, and the slightly less well-known Electronsyncrotron (DESY) in Hamburg, Germany. While at Oxford she also worked as a research assistant at St. Johns College where she studied medical physics and human systems, including systems analysis research of economics, law, and crime.
-- Cont'd --
** 5G ACTIVE DENIAL SYSTEM – Crowd Control
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/jCZbtaABy5y4/
- It's on your roofs, and buildings what will you do about it.. nothing just keep looking at your Teli-vision and dusting your teeth with that sodium Fluoride/Ratposion. You be ok, Lol... now go Vote for your Demenrat pedophile government they want to fuck your children...stupid asses...then go take that death shot they are trying to get rid of the useless eaters.. yes! That mens you demonrats...
** Birds Attack 5G Tower, they know what's up,this will kill millions of you.
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yjspysmhwgB4/
** This Is Going To Happen To Everyone'' - IMPORTANT Message From David & Max
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5VeT4sxRjSXU/
** Study Shows Graphene Oxide is Capale of Accepting & Emitting EMFs Sent by 5G
- The Truth Revolution, 20/July/2021
- Article: https://thetruthrevolution.net/study-shows-graphene-oxide-is-capale-of-accepting-emitting-emfs-sent-by-5g/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/323196338_La_vision_de_la_nanotecnologia_para_las_radiocomunicaciones_en_los_proximos_anos_Una_perspectiva_desde_la_academia
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-and-frequencies.html
** La Quinta Columna explains how graphene multiplies frequencies and damages cells, and how reducing agents help to control that damage
- Orwell City, 16/July/2021
- Video & Article: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-and-frequencies.html
-- In a new informative program, La Quinta Columna is slowly getting closer to the studies they need to prove their hypothesis about the relationship between graphene and 5G and how this combination would contribute to damage people who have the nanomaterial in their bodies.
Dr. José Luis Sevillano and the biostatistician and director of La Quinta Columna commented on two studies referring to this property of graphene.
For didactic purposes, Orwell City has decided to deliver them in two different articles. The present one being the one that corresponds to how graphene multiplies frequencies and energy, managing to damage the surrounding tissues, and how reducing agents such as zinc or glutathione help to control that damage successfully. The second article will appear during the next hours.
-- Cont'd -
** Graphene Oxide Wireless Network: Bioweapon Shots Contain Wireless Nanosensor
- BitChute, Stew Peters Show – 30/Nov/2021
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hjaUZYxO3drV/
-- On this show we’ve repeatedly mentioned the work by “La Quinta Columna” in Spain. That name means “the Fifth Column,” and it’s a group of dissident researchers who have investigated these vaccines. Most importantly, they’re the ones who studied a vaccine sample and found graphene oxide in it.
Dr. Pablo Compra
- The Liberty Beacon, Phillip Schneider – 03/Apr/2020
- Article & Video: https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/particle-physicist-believes-5g-is-a-directed-energy-weapon-designed-for-control/
- Youtube: https://youtu.be/zvQ3Eb2j2jw
-- Physicist Dr. Katherine Horton believes that not only is 5G toxic to your health, but it’s also a high-tech weapon of mass destruction that could be used to kill unwanted dissidents without leaving a trace.
Horton has a PhD in particle physics from Oxford University and has worked on some of the most interesting and dangerous projects in the world, including the famous Hadron Collider (CERN) in Genova Switzerland, and the slightly less well-known Electronsyncrotron (DESY) in Hamburg, Germany. While at Oxford she also worked as a research assistant at St. Johns College where she studied medical physics and human systems, including systems analysis research of economics, law, and crime.
-- Cont'd --
** 5G ACTIVE DENIAL SYSTEM – Crowd Control
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/jCZbtaABy5y4/
- It's on your roofs, and buildings what will you do about it.. nothing just keep looking at your Teli-vision and dusting your teeth with that sodium Fluoride/Ratposion. You be ok, Lol... now go Vote for your Demenrat pedophile government they want to fuck your children...stupid asses...then go take that death shot they are trying to get rid of the useless eaters.. yes! That mens you demonrats...
** Birds Attack 5G Tower, they know what's up,this will kill millions of you.
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yjspysmhwgB4/
** This Is Going To Happen To Everyone'' - IMPORTANT Message From David & Max
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5VeT4sxRjSXU/
** Study Shows Graphene Oxide is Capale of Accepting & Emitting EMFs Sent by 5G
- The Truth Revolution, 20/July/2021
- Article: https://thetruthrevolution.net/study-shows-graphene-oxide-is-capale-of-accepting-emitting-emfs-sent-by-5g/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/323196338_La_vision_de_la_nanotecnologia_para_las_radiocomunicaciones_en_los_proximos_anos_Una_perspectiva_desde_la_academia
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-and-frequencies.html
** La Quinta Columna explains how graphene multiplies frequencies and damages cells, and how reducing agents help to control that damage
- Orwell City, 16/July/2021
- Video & Article: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-and-frequencies.html
-- In a new informative program, La Quinta Columna is slowly getting closer to the studies they need to prove their hypothesis about the relationship between graphene and 5G and how this combination would contribute to damage people who have the nanomaterial in their bodies.
Dr. José Luis Sevillano and the biostatistician and director of La Quinta Columna commented on two studies referring to this property of graphene.
For didactic purposes, Orwell City has decided to deliver them in two different articles. The present one being the one that corresponds to how graphene multiplies frequencies and energy, managing to damage the surrounding tissues, and how reducing agents such as zinc or glutathione help to control that damage successfully. The second article will appear during the next hours.
-- Cont'd -
** Graphene Oxide Wireless Network: Bioweapon Shots Contain Wireless Nanosensor
- BitChute, Stew Peters Show – 30/Nov/2021
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hjaUZYxO3drV/
-- On this show we’ve repeatedly mentioned the work by “La Quinta Columna” in Spain. That name means “the Fifth Column,” and it’s a group of dissident researchers who have investigated these vaccines. Most importantly, they’re the ones who studied a vaccine sample and found graphene oxide in it.
Dr. Pablo Compra
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.