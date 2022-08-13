What Will Happen 45 Days After The Warning Fr Rodrigue & The Reaction of the 4 Arms of Illuminati!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





August 12, 2022





In his private revelations from God the Father, Mystic Father Michel Rodrigue has been given the outline of what will take place around 45 days after the Warning:





When the devil returns six and a half weeks after the Warning, he will disseminate a message to the world through the media, cell phones, TV’s, et cetera. The message is this: A collective illusion happened on this date. Our scientists have analyzed this and found it occurred at the same time that a solar flare from the sun was released into the universe. It was so powerful that it affected the minds of the people on Earth, giving everyone a collective illusion.









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zg5aJvGp85A