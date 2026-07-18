Investigation reveals: How Mass Media Function in Lockstep

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Every day, the whole world is supplied with news. Thousands of headlines create the impression that there is diverse reporting from which everyone can form their own opinion. However, on crucial issues, the reports seem more like a uniform mass, and more and more people are wondering how that is possible. In this broadcast, you will receive in-depth background information based on investigative research. A large portion of the news worldwide actually comes from just three agencies, and these three agencies are connected by one name: HAVAS – the mother of all news agencies.