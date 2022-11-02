G Edward Griffin: The Collectivist Conspiracy

G. Edward Griffin, Author of Creature from Jekyll Island, Founder of Freedom Force, creator of Red Pill Expo joins The Power Hour to discuss the collectivist conspiracy and the upcoming Red Pill Expo.

In these modern times, established economic and banking systems have become such an omnipresent part of our lives that we could never imagine our world without them. Meanwhile, our attention is drawn into taking sides in the ever-raging battle between rival political factions. Never do we realize that these power games played out before us only benefit the secret cartels that run them.





G. Edward Griffin strips away these masks of collectivism that only serve to distract our attention away from the real game that the power elite are playing

2022 Red Pill Fall Expo

When: 11/12/2022 - 11/13/2022

Where: Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek

—> Register for the event here: https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/176/

Use Coupon Code is "POWERHOUR" for 10% off

