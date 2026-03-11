Rabbi: US-Israeli strike on Iran was a 'mitzvah' - rebuild Third Temple - Rabbi Zev Leff

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rabbi: US-Israeli strike on Iran was a 'mitzvah'
👉 Rabbi Zev Leff has framed unprovoked Israeli attacks on Iran as a religious commandment, citing the Talmudic principle that "if someone comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first."
🗣 He calls Iranians "Amalek" — the biblical enemy of Israel — and says the war could lead to rebuilding the Third Temple and the coming of the Messiah.