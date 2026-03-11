Rabbi: US-Israeli strike on Iran was a 'mitzvah' - rebuild Third Temple - Rabbi Zev Leff

Rabbi: US-Israeli strike on Iran was a 'mitzvah'

👉 Rabbi Zev Leff has framed unprovoked Israeli attacks on Iran as a religious commandment, citing the Talmudic principle that "if someone comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first."

🗣 He calls Iranians "Amalek" — the biblical enemy of Israel — and says the war could lead to rebuilding the Third Temple and the coming of the Messiah.