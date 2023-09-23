POSITIVE GALACTIC & PLEADIAN MESSAGES, WITH MERMAIDS & MERMEN!

Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show I give new positive and important messages from the Pleadians and the Galactic Alliance, followed by messages from the Mermaids and Mermen. I hope you can all listen to this uplifting, positive program!Past shows are also on my website at: www.outofthisworld1150.com
OTW Radio is a nonprofit listener supported radio show, and your support is really appreciated! See: www.outofthisworld1150.com If we all work together, I know we will create a much better and happier world!
With lots of love and light,
For a planet that’s happy and bright!
Ted
Host, Out of this World Radio & TV
www.outofthisworld1150.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.