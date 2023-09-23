Create New Account
POSITIVE GALACTIC & PLEADIAN MESSAGES, WITH MERMAIDS & MERMEN!
channel image
Ted Mahr Out of this World
13 Subscribers
17 views
Published Yesterday

Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show I give new positive and important messages from the Pleadians and the Galactic Alliance, followed by messages from the Mermaids and Mermen. I hope you can all listen to this uplifting, positive program!Past shows are also on my website at: www.outofthisworld1150.com

OTW Radio is a nonprofit listener supported radio show, and your support is really appreciated! See: www.outofthisworld1150.com If we all work together, I know we will create a much better and happier world!

With lots of love and light,

For a planet that’s happy and bright!

Ted

Host, Out of this World Radio & TV

www.outofthisworld1150.com

[email protected]

Keywords
ascensionatlantismermaidspleadiansgalactic alliancemermen

logo

