© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wuhan hospitals under pressure as coronavirus is 'getting stronger'
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • January 30, 2020
China’s health commission minister says coronavirus’s ability to spread appeared to be increasing. More patients have been found to have the virus in Wuhan, which has been placed under strict lockdown. Officials announced a range of measures to halt the outbreak on Sunday, including a nationwide ban on trading in wildlife and the suspension of long-distance buses in the eastern province of Shandong, Beijing and Shanghai.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.