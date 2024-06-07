BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Meet the Monster
Penny Vindicator
Penny Vindicator
164 views • 11 months ago

5 Finger Death Punch -Meet the Monster
Video done on/around Feb 25th 2011

Lyrics: It's not that complicated and you ain't gotta believe, They'll put me down in a hole before I let you succeed, I've never been complacent, I can't afford to be, I know you think you're special but you ain't nothin'
[Pre-Chorus:]Can you read between the lines? Or are you stuck in black and white? Hope I'm on the list of people that you hate, It's time you met the monster that you have helped create
Boo!-
[Chorus:]You've pushed me one too many times, I'm sick of all of the bitchin, we're gonna settle it, You've pushed me one too many times, I'm sick of all of the shit, I'm gonna settle it!-
It's not that complicated and you ain't gotta believe, They'll put me down in a hole before I let you succeed, I've never been complacent, I can't afford to be. I know you think you're special but you ain't nothin'
[Pre-Chorus:] [Chorus:]
'Cause I can't take it anymore, I refuse to live this way, It's not that I don't care enough, it's not that I can't see, It's everything inside of me that won't let me be you, It won't let me be you!
It's not that complicated and you ain't gotta believe, They'll put me down in a hole before I let you succeed, I've never been complacent, I can't afford to be, I know you think you're special but you ain't nothin', No, you ain't nothin', And you'll never succeed, I know you think you're special, but you ain't nothin' But you ain't nothin'!

Keywords
abuseobamadeceptionlieseconomycourtbidenjoemanipulationwhoredrugbetrayalhunterfive finger death punchobfuscation5fdp
