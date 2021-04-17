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Meet Janna Jihad, the Award Winning Youngest Palestinian Journalist.
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40 views • April 17, 2021
This 10-year-old journalist from the occupied West Bank just received a prize in Turkey for reporting untold stories. Meet Janna Jihad, the youngest Palestinian journalist.
Journalist at 10 years old\https://youtu.be/I9VaYC65YEk?list=PLID2iL_O3wbynOksKuF8Y5FG8aSKlSEx6
Worlds youngest journalist
https://youtu.be/O8CqVNci8ro
Also in the country for Madiba's centenary celebrations is 12-year-old, Janna Jihad, from Palestine. She's the youngest officially registered journalist in the world. She began reporting at the age of 7, after two of her family members were killed. Janna joined Uveka Rangappa on Morning News Today.
In conversation with Palestinian activist Janna Jihad
Twelve-year-old Janna Jihad has been labelled the world's youngest journalist. She comes from the West Bank where she speaks up about living under Israeli occupation. Janna is currently touring South Africa with 2 Suns Shamsaan, a South African arts movement. The film 'Radiance of Resistance', was screened on Saturday. The 59-minute documentary tells the story of 9-year-old Janna and 14-year-old Ahed Tamimi, and what is like living under military occupation in Nabi Saleh, Palestine. The film also looks at the Palestinian non-violent resistance under a new generation.
Radiance of Resistance Film
https://www.wildernesscommittee.org/events/radiance-resistance-film
Directed by Jesse Roberts, 2016, 59 minutes)
The award-winning documentary Radiance of Resistance tells the stories of Janna Ayyad and Ahed Tamimi, who have become global ambassadors for Palestinian human rights. The film is an intimate look at their everyday lives and role as part of the new generation of Palestinian civil rights leaders. Janna has been called “the youngest journalist in Palestine”, and Ahed, now 17, generated international support after being dragged from her home in a predawn raid in December 2017 because she stood up to IDF soldiers who invaded her home and shot her cousin. Imprisoned for eight months in an Israeli jail, Ahed was released on July 29. Radiance of Resistance includes grass roots footage from local Palestinian journalist Bilal Tamimi. Filmmakers Jesse Roberts (PUSH Tunisia) and Jesse Locke (AMZ Productions) did several trips over the course of a year to capture the story.
Left Film Nights are presented by the Centre for Socialist Education, Young Communist League, and the Vancouver East Club of the Communist Party of Canada.
https://youtu.be/h88Fu0TADv8
Filmed by Jesse Roberts - Rise Up International and Jesse Locke - AMZ Productions. Edited by Jesse Locke. A tribute video & favorite song of three young ladies who are the feature of this upcoming film. Featuring: Janna Ayyad, A'hed Tamimi, and Rand Bilal Tamimi. Follow at https://www.facebook.com/radianceofre... - http://www.radianceofresistance.com
A feature length film will be released in film festivals around the world. Area D Films is a tribute to our home away from home in Ramallah.
Shakira La La La Tribute - Radiance Remix Palestine
https://youtu.be/h88Fu0TADv8
Radiance of Résistance تألق المقاومة - Trailer
https://youtu.be/FDv20PsDMsQ
The Radiance of Résistance tells the story of Janna Ayyad 9 years old, and Ahed Tamimi 14 years old who live under military occupation in Nabi Saleh. The film will be released in film festivals worldwide in 2016-2017. "West Bank Teen Ahed Tamimi Becomes Poster Child for Palestinian Plight” -NBC News.
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
Journalist at 10 years old\https://youtu.be/I9VaYC65YEk?list=PLID2iL_O3wbynOksKuF8Y5FG8aSKlSEx6
Worlds youngest journalist
https://youtu.be/O8CqVNci8ro
Also in the country for Madiba's centenary celebrations is 12-year-old, Janna Jihad, from Palestine. She's the youngest officially registered journalist in the world. She began reporting at the age of 7, after two of her family members were killed. Janna joined Uveka Rangappa on Morning News Today.
In conversation with Palestinian activist Janna Jihad
Twelve-year-old Janna Jihad has been labelled the world's youngest journalist. She comes from the West Bank where she speaks up about living under Israeli occupation. Janna is currently touring South Africa with 2 Suns Shamsaan, a South African arts movement. The film 'Radiance of Resistance', was screened on Saturday. The 59-minute documentary tells the story of 9-year-old Janna and 14-year-old Ahed Tamimi, and what is like living under military occupation in Nabi Saleh, Palestine. The film also looks at the Palestinian non-violent resistance under a new generation.
Radiance of Resistance Film
https://www.wildernesscommittee.org/events/radiance-resistance-film
Directed by Jesse Roberts, 2016, 59 minutes)
The award-winning documentary Radiance of Resistance tells the stories of Janna Ayyad and Ahed Tamimi, who have become global ambassadors for Palestinian human rights. The film is an intimate look at their everyday lives and role as part of the new generation of Palestinian civil rights leaders. Janna has been called “the youngest journalist in Palestine”, and Ahed, now 17, generated international support after being dragged from her home in a predawn raid in December 2017 because she stood up to IDF soldiers who invaded her home and shot her cousin. Imprisoned for eight months in an Israeli jail, Ahed was released on July 29. Radiance of Resistance includes grass roots footage from local Palestinian journalist Bilal Tamimi. Filmmakers Jesse Roberts (PUSH Tunisia) and Jesse Locke (AMZ Productions) did several trips over the course of a year to capture the story.
Left Film Nights are presented by the Centre for Socialist Education, Young Communist League, and the Vancouver East Club of the Communist Party of Canada.
https://youtu.be/h88Fu0TADv8
Filmed by Jesse Roberts - Rise Up International and Jesse Locke - AMZ Productions. Edited by Jesse Locke. A tribute video & favorite song of three young ladies who are the feature of this upcoming film. Featuring: Janna Ayyad, A'hed Tamimi, and Rand Bilal Tamimi. Follow at https://www.facebook.com/radianceofre... - http://www.radianceofresistance.com
A feature length film will be released in film festivals around the world. Area D Films is a tribute to our home away from home in Ramallah.
Shakira La La La Tribute - Radiance Remix Palestine
https://youtu.be/h88Fu0TADv8
Radiance of Résistance تألق المقاومة - Trailer
https://youtu.be/FDv20PsDMsQ
The Radiance of Résistance tells the story of Janna Ayyad 9 years old, and Ahed Tamimi 14 years old who live under military occupation in Nabi Saleh. The film will be released in film festivals worldwide in 2016-2017. "West Bank Teen Ahed Tamimi Becomes Poster Child for Palestinian Plight” -NBC News.
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
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